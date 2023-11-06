Landman recorded 10 tackles (five solo), including a sack, during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Landman recorded his first sack of the season on a trick play, taking down running back Cam Akers (Achilles). Since replacing Troy Andersen (shoulder), Landman has been a tackling machine, totaling 55 stops over the last six weeks. Landman's splash plays have been sparse, but his tackling prowess gives him a high fantasy floor.