Landman (thigh) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.
Landman alleviated some concerns about his availability for Week 13 by getting back to practice Thursday after he missed Wednesday's session. If he can manage to practice in full Friday, he'll probably avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
