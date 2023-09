Landman is expected to start at linebacker in place of Troy Andersen (concussion) in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Packers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Andersen played 99 percent of the defensive snaps against the Panthers last week, so Landman has big shoes to fill. He's yet to appear in an NFL game as a second-year undrafted free agent out of Colorado. It's a boost to Green Bay's running game.