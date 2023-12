Landman (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman sustained a knee injury in Week 13 against the Jets. He was unable to return to the game and finished with five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble. If Landman is unable to progress in his practice participation leading up to Week 14 against the Bucaneers, Andre Smith is the likely candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss.