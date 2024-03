Landamn re-signed with the Falcons on Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman earned an increased role in his second season with the Falcons, appearing in 16 games and starting 14. The 25-year-old recorded 110 tackles (66 solo), while also notching two sacks, three passes defended and an interception during the 2023 campaign. His performance earned him a new contract and he can likely be penciled in as starter again next season in Atlanta's linebacker corps.