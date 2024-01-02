Landman recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears.

Landman finished tied for Atlanta's third-leading tackler in Week 17, bringing his season total up to 100 total tackles through 15 appearances. The second-year linebacker had a stretch of seven consecutive games with eight or more tackles earlier in the season, but he's only reached that mark once over the Falcons' last five contests. Expect Landman and Atlanta's defense to try and rebound against a Saints offense that's averaging almost 27 points per game over their last five outings in Week 18.