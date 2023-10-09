Landman recorded seven tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.

Landman, who's filling in for Troy Andersen (shoulder), continues to shine in an increased role. Over the last two weeks, Landman has recorded 16 tackles while playing nearly every defensive snap. The undrafted linebacker out of Colorado isn't a must-play IDP option yet, but he should be able to hold onto the starting job moving forward. Andersen hasn't been ruled out for the season yet, but he's expected to miss 4-to-6 months.