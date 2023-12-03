Landman (thigh) has exited Sunday's game against the Jets, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
Landman dealt with a thigh injury throughout the week, although he dropped the injury designation ahead of Sunday's game. Upon suffering the injury, the linebacker was unable to put pressure on his leg and had to be carried off the field, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
