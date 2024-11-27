Landman (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Landman popped up on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, despite the team having a Week 12 bye. The Colorado product has appeared in seven games this season and recorded 52 total tackles. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up when the Chargers travel to Atlanta in Week 13.