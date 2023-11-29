Landman won't practice Wednesday due to a lower-body injury, but it's not considered serious, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Landman, who hasn't missed a game this season, has recorded 73 tackles, two sacks and one interception on the year. Fantasy managers need to monitor his status closely throughout the week, but the 25-year-old makes for an interesting IDP option against a run-heavy Jets offense in Week 13 if he's able to play.