Landman finished the 2024 season with 81 total tackles (39 solo), three forced fumbles and one pass defensed over 13 games.

Landman was thrust into a more significant role in the middle of the season when starter Troy Andersen suffered a knee injury, recording 46 total tackles (26 solo) and all three forced fumbles over six games between Week 6 and Week 11. Landman will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, and he seems likely to return to Atlanta in 2025.