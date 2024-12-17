Landman (neck) has returned to the field Monday night versus the Raiders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Landman was briefly sidelined with a neck injury that he suffered in the first half, but he has since returned to action. The linebacker recorded one tackle to this point on Monday Night Football.
