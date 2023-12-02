Landman (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Jets, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman missed practice Wednesday and was limited during Atlanta's sessions Thursday and Friday, but he has the green light to suit up for Week 13 anyways. He'll be a viable IDP play Sunday, though the Jets' propensity to pass the ball could leave him with fewer chances than usual to make tackles.