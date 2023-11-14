Landman notched eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, and an interception during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.

Landman recorded a sack for a second straight week and secured his first career interception. Since taking over for Troy Andersen (shoulder), Landman has been a tackling machine, totaling 63 stops over the last seven games, but he's now tapping into his playmaking ability, making him a strong IDP option moving forward.