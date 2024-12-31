Landman recorded six total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.
Landman played 33 defensive snaps and compiled six total takedowns, both of which were his highest totals since Week 11. The linebacker splits his time between the defense and special-teams unit, producing 72 total tackles (36 solo), three forced fumbles and a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.
More News
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Returns to action•
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Good to go for Week 14 vs. Vikes•
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Still nursing hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Four tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Nate Landman: Will play vs. Bolts•