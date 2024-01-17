Landman finished 2023 with 110 tackles (66 solo), three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two sacks and one interception in 16 appearances.

Landman filled in admirably for Troy Andersen, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 3. Landman was an undrafted product out of Colorado in 2022 and made just seven appearances as a rookie, logging one assisted tackle while playing primarily on special teams. His ascension into a 100-plus tackler who flashed as a playmaker is remarkable, and he could parlay the strong campaign into competing for a starting spot in 2024, as the Falcons will almost certainly extend the ERFA a qualifying offer this offseason. However, Andersen was a second-round pick, so Atlanta will presumably allow him to retain his starting spot given the capital invested.