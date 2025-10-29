Carter rushed twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Carter played just two of the Falcons' 50 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as Atlanta's No. 3 running back behind both Bijan Robinson (30) and Tyler Allgeier (20). In three appearances this season, the rookie running back has played a total of 10 offensive snaps and recorded just nine carries for 60 yards. Barring an injury to Robinson or Allgeier, Carter remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.