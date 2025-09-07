Carter is inactive for Sunday's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carter made Atlanta's initial 53-man roster following a strong preseason, but he's not expected to see much work on offense this season with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier heading the Falcons' backfield. Carlos Washington, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as the team's third RB in Week 1.