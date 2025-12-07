Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Carter will be a healthy inactive for the fourth time in the Hawks' last six games, and Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will operate as the Falcons' two active running backs for Sunday's road tilt. Carter's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Buccaneers, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless Robinson or Allgeier were sidelined or if the Falcons require additional help on special teams.