default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Carter played two snaps on offense during the Falcons' Week 8 loss against the Dolphins and turned two carries into 14 yards. However, the undrafted rookie will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest in New England, as the Falcons go with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as their two active running backs.

More News