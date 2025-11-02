Falcons' Nathan Carter: Healthy scratch Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Carter played two snaps on offense during the Falcons' Week 8 loss against the Dolphins and turned two carries into 14 yards. However, the undrafted rookie will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest in New England, as the Falcons go with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as their two active running backs.
