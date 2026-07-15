Falcons' Nathan Carter: In mix for No. 3 gig

Carter will compete with Tyler Goodson and Cash Jones for the Falcons' No. 3 running back spot during training camp, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Carter handled a depth role last season, rushing nine times for 60 yards across seven regular-season appearances while also playing 49 snaps on special teams. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. are locked into the top two backfield roles, so Carter's path to the roster depends on how much special-teams value he's able to demonstrate, as well as holding off Goodson and Jones. Even if he wins the No. 3 job, Carter won't have a path to fantasy relevance as long as Atlanta's top two running backs remain on the field.