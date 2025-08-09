Carter rushed three times for 12 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Carter wound up leading the Falcons in rushing despite seeing just three carries Friday. Jashaun Corbin received the first carry of the night, but gained just one yard on what would be his only tote. Both tailbacks are fighting for reserve spots behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier this upcoming season. Carter's next opportunity to showcase his skills this preseason will come against the Titans next Friday.