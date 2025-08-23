Carter carried the ball four times for 10 yards in Friday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

The rookie UDFA out of Michigan State was the second running back into the game for Atlanta after Jashaun Corbin, getting his first touch on the team's second possession, but Carter did little with his opportunities and was out-shone by both Corbin and Elijah Dotson in the exhibition finale. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are locked into the top two spots on the RB depth chart, but the No. 3 role could be wide open with Carlos Washington (hamstring) having missed the entire preseason. Carter may have missed his chance Friday to pull away from the pack.