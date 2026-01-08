Carter rushed nine times for 60 yards across seven regular-season games in 2025.

Carter, an undrafted rookie from Michigan State, was active for just seven games this season, as he was buried behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the Falcons' backfield. Seven of Carter's nine carries on the season came in the Week 3 loss to the Panthers, a game in which Atlanta was shutout. With Allgeier set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Carter could have the opportunity to compete for the Falcons' No. 2 running back role ahead of the 2026 season.