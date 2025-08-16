Carter took nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for nine yards on as many targets in Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to Tennessee.

Carter made his mark in the second half when he tore off a 43-yard scamper for his first touchdown of the preseason. The undrafted free agent started Friday's contest with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier resting for the second consecutive game, giving Carter the inside track at the No. 3 role as the regular season approaches.