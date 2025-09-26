Falcons' Nathan Carter: Ruled out for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carter carried the ball seven times for 46 yards in garbage time during last Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers. With Carter out for Week 4, the Falcons could elevate Carlos Washington from the practice squad to serve as the RB3 behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
