default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Carter will be a healthy scratch for the second time in the Falcons' last three games, which leaves Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as the two active running backs for Sunday's NFC South tilt. Carter's next chance to play is Week 13 against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 30.

More News