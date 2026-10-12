Folk converted all five of his kicks (three field goals, two extra points) during Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

All three of Folk's field goals came in the second half, including a 48-yarder late in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a 23-15 lead. His three made field goals were his most of the season, and after missing three kicks in each of his first two games, Folk has made all six of his field-goal tries over his last three outings. The Falcons will stay home for Week 6 against the Bears on Oct. 18.