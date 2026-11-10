Folk went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Bengals.

Folk registered multiple field-goal attempts for just the second time in four weeks, and he missed a field-goal try for the second straight week. The 42-year-old was able to convert a 31-yard attempt in the first quarter before pulling a 38-yard try wide left in the fourth quarter. The miss was Folk's first miss from inside 40 yards in a regular-season contest since 2017, snapping a streak of 107 straight makes from within that range.