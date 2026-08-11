Falcons' Nick Muse: Catches on with Atlanta

The Falcons signed Muse to a contract Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Muse will join the Falcons two days after being released from the Lions' 90-man roster. The 2022 seventh-rounder will join the Falcons for training camp and have the opportunity to audition for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad for the start of the 2026 season. Muse last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Vikings, when he totalled 64 snaps (17 on offense, 47 on special teams) across four games.