Play

Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for the Falcons' Week 1 game versus the Bears.

Williams is buried on the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver, while Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel figure to maintain their positioning at the top of the group. Williams appeared in just two games for Atlanta throughout the 2016 season, hauling in five passes for 59 yards on seven targets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories