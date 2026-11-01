Zaccheaus (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Zaccheaus didn't play in the Week 7 meeting with the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. He was limited during practice throughout the week, though it wasn't enough to avoid a questionable designation for Sunday's divisional clash with Tampa Bay. While the wideout was in danger of missing this contest, he will avoid a second consecutive absence. Zaccheaus has only four catches (11 targets) for 17 yards in six regular-season games in 2026. He also holds a role on special teams as a return man.