Zaccheaus corralled eight of a team-high nine targets for 86 receiving yards during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The second-year wideout from Virginia showed signs of fantasy relevance last Sunday against the Bears, playing 79 percent of the offensive snaps after Russell Gage exited with a head injury, and catching four of six targets for 41 yards. Zaccheaus became Matt Ryan's preferred target after Julio Jones exited Monday night's loss with a hamstring injury, and Green Bay's defense decided to focus on containing Calvin Ridley. He had just four career catches for 125 yards in 12 appearances prior to Week 3, but he may provide deep-league utility if Jones proves unable to go in Atlanta's upcoming matchup against the Panthers.