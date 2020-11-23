Zaccheaus caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Zaccheaus was coming off an explosive four-catch, 103-yard performance Week 9 against the Broncos that included a 51-yard TD, rendering his Week 11 showing a disappointing one in comparison. Even with Matt Ryan chucking up 37 attempts Sunday, Zaccheaus was still held under 15 receiving yards for the fifth time in his past six appearances. The 23-year-old has the open-field speed to provide lucrative fantasy numbers when he slips a crease in a given outing, but he hasn't proven capable of providing any sort of high-floor production week-to-week.