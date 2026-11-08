Zaccheaus is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals in Madrid, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Zaccheaus exited the third quarter of Sunday's international contest with a head injury. The wide receiver will be evaluated by one of the NFL's independent neurologists, and if he is deemed to have a concussion will be out for the remainder of the game. While Zaccheaus is absent, Chris Blair and Beaux Collins could see more snaps with the offense.