Zaccheaus accumulated four receptions on six targets, totaling 103 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.

Zaccheaus paced the Falcons in receiving Sunday in large part because of a 51-yard touchdown catch at the 1:24 mark of the first quarter, good for Atlanta's second-longest play from scrimmage all year. The Virginia product recorded zero receptions over his preceding three outings coming into Sunday's matchup, though he was only afforded 34 total snaps during that stretch. This isn't Zaccheaus' first significant outing of 2020, as the 23-year-old also enjoyed a two-game stretch Weeks 3 and 4 when he posted 12 combined receptions for 127 yards. Calvin Ridley (foot) has a chance to heal up over Atlanta's Week 10 bye, and if he does, Zaccheaus' role would likely be reduced when the Falcons retake the field Nov. 22 against New Orleans.