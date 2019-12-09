Zaccheaus hauled in one of two targets for 93 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.

It surely can be said that Zaccheaus' first NFL reception was memorable, as his catch and run provided Atlanta with its longest play from scrimmage all season. The rookie's monstrous gain culminated in a 93-yard score to provide Atlanta with a three-possession lead at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter. Though his final fantasy output in Week 14 was eye-catching, Zaccheaus' overall offensive involvement hasn't been near the requisite level to make him a trustworthy fantasy starter.