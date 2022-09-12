Zaccheaus reeled in all four targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Zaccheaus finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards behind Drake London, but his four targets were only good for fourth on the team behind London (seven), Kyle Pitts (seven) and Cordarrelle Patterson (five). Regardless, aside from London, Zaccheaus played 10 more offensive snaps than any other wideout and appears to have carved out a solid role in Atlanta's passing attack to start the 2022 campaign.