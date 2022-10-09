Zaccheaus caught two of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.

Zaccheaus finished third on the team in targets behind Drake London (seven) and KhaDarel Hodge (five), but the 5-foot-11 wideout led the Falcons in receiving yards for a second straight week and caught his second touchdown of the season. His touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Marcus Mariota that cut the Buccaneers lead to six following a two-point conversion to Hodge. Zaccheaus has caught multiple passes in each game this season, totaling 213 receiving yards and two scores.