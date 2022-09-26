Zaccheaus caught both of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 27-23 win over Seattle.

The undrafted receiver out of Virginia played 67 percent of the team's offensive snaps, making him the clear No. 2 wideout behind Drake London, but Zaccheaus finished third on the team in targets, receptions and yards behind London and Kyle Pitts. Through three games, Zaccheaus has secured all eight of his targets for 119 yards and one touchdown.