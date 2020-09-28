Zaccheaus hauled in four of his six targets for 41 receiving yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to Chicago.

With Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out pre-game and Russell Gage forced to exit partway through Sunday's contest because of a head injury, Zaccheaus suddenly found himself in place as the No. 2 wide receiver within Atlanta's high-flying passing attack. After seeing just one target thrown his way across the first two weeks of 2020, Zaccheaus doubled his previous career-high in catches by corralling four passes from Matt Ryan on Sunday. If Jones and Gage are forced to sit out again when the Falcons take on the Packers next Monday night, Zaccheaus remains situated for increased work in the offense.