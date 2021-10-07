Zaccheaus is expected to head into Sunday's game against the Jets in London as the Atlanta's No. 1 receiver after both Calvin Ridley (personal) and Justin Gage (ankle) were ruled out for the contest, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

While Gage missed both of the past two contests, Zaccheaus had already enjoyed an elevated profile in the Atlanta offense, playing 96 of the Falcons' 130 offensive snaps (74 percent) during that stretch while collecting four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. With Gage out for another week and Ridley's 10.5 targets per game now up for grabs, Zaccheaus looks like he'll have one of the best opportunities of his young career to produce a useful fantasy line. While Zaccheaus should absorb some of the vacated target volume, he shouldn't be expected to serve as a 1:1 replacement for Ridley. Instead, expect the likes of Zaccheaus and fellow pass catchers Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Hayden Hurst, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake and Frank Darby to all enjoy upticks in targets and snaps, to varying degrees.