Coach Dirk Koetter said he's confident Zaccheaus and other wide receivers will step up if Julio Jones (hamstring) isn't able to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was inactive for Week 3 and unable to make it to halftime in Week 4, thereby allowing Zaccheaus to play 79 and 76 percent of snaps, respectively, which resulted in a combined total of 12 catches for 127 yards on 15 targets. Jones is listed as questionable for Week 5 and being treated as a game-time decision, but his absence from practice throughout the week suggests he's no better than 50-50 to suit up. Zaccheaus could be be looking at a full-time role in a pass-heavy offense, pending Jones's status ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.