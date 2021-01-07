Zaccheaus (toe), who ended the season on injured reserve, concluded his 2020 campaign with 20 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown over 11 games.

Zaccheaus was unavailable for the final five weeks of the regular season, but even still, he was much more involved offensively this year compared to his rookie campaign of 2019. The Virginia standout only totaled three catches for 115 yards last season, with 93 of those yards coming from a single Week 14 TD catch against the Panthers. He earned the first two starts of his career this season, fielding 50-plus offensive snaps on four different occasions. Now afforded a long offseason of recovery with Atlanta missing out on the playoffs, Zaccheaus enters his final year under contract with the Falcons in 2021.