Zaccheaus will fall to No. 2 on the depth chart after the Falcons drafted Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Josh Kendall of the Athletic reports.

Zaccheaus signed a $2.433 million RFA tender from the Falcons this offseason and was the de facto No. 1 wideout for awhile with Russell Gage leaving for Tampa Bay and Calvin Ridley suspended for the entire 2022 season. However, the landscape of Atlanta's wide receiver depth chart changed drastically after its selection of London in the first round. Zaccheaus appeared in every game last season and finished with 31 catches on 53 targets for 406 yards and three touchdowns -- all career highs. Matt Ryan's relied heavily on his runnings backs and tight ends, which impacted Zaccheaus' overall fantasy potential, and it's unlikely Marcus Mariota's passing attack changes things for the 5-foot-8 receiver, especially given London (ankle) and Kyle Pitts will garner the majority of targets for the foreseeable future.