Zaccheaus caught four of seven targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens.

For the second straight game with Desmond Ridder under center, Zaccheaus failed to make much of an impact as the rookie QB focused on feeding the ball to Drake London. Zaccheaus has already set career highs in catches (36) and receiving yards (496) this season, but his campaign may be poised to end with a whimper. He'll try to get on the same page as his new quarterback in Week 17 against the Cardinals.