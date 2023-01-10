Zaccheaus totaled four receptions on seven targets for 37 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Buccaneers.

Zaccheaus caught his first touchdown since Week 5 and saw at least seven targets for the just the third time during the campaign, with two of those instances coming with Desmond Ridder at the helm. However, overall, the wideout struggled in four games with the rookie at quarterback, totaling just eight receptions on 17 targets for 55 yards compared to 32 receptions for 478 yards across 13 games with Marcus Mariota as the starter. Over the past two seasons, Zaccheaus has caught 71 of 114 targets for 939 yards and six touchdowns, and he'll likely test the free agent market this offseason after his one-year deal expired, though a return to Atlanta hasn't been ruled out yet.