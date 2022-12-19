Zaccheaus didn't record a catch on three targets during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Zaccheaus was held without a catch for the first time this season. Atlanta's passing game struggled as a unit with Desmond Ridder making his NFL debut, and Drake London, who finished with seven receptions on 11 targets for 70 yards, dominated the majority of the work through the air. Coming into the contest, Zaccheaus had secured 32 of 44 targets for 478 yards and two touchdowns across 13 appearances, making him worthy of consideration in deeper leagues. However, what little fantasy value Zaccheaus had with Marcus Mariota (knee) may be gone with Ridder set to start Atlanta's final three regular season games.
