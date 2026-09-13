Zaccheaus will serve as the Falcons' WR3, the backup returner on punts and kickoffs and the emergency third option at both quarterback and running back for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Steelers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons have two quarterbacks (Cooper Rush and Jack Strand) and two running backs (Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson) on the game day roster for Sunday's regular-season opener. Most of Zaccheaus' playing time figures to come on three-wideout sets as he works behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson, with rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch also in the mix for offensive snaps.