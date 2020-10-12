Zaccheaus hauled in one of his four targets for 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

The second-year wideout from Virginia was considered an interesting waiver wire addition after he racked up 12 receptions and 127 yards between Weeks 3 and 4. Despite Zaccheaus' offensive opportunities being enhanced with Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive against the Panthers, he only managed to corral a quarter of his targets on the afternoon. Zaccheaus will again be a top-three option at wide receiver for the Falcons if Jones is ruled out Week 6 against the Vikings, but it may be tricky to trust him in a starting fantasy lineup, even in a matchup against Minnesota's bottom-five pass defense.